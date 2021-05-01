Independent Research Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €131.67 ($154.90).

ETR:SAP opened at €116.76 ($137.36) on Tuesday. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.91.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

