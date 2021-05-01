Independent Order of Foresters Has $1.43 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Independent Order of Foresters cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Independent Order of Foresters’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Independent Order of Foresters owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $42.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.