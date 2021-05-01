Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Shares of IMO stock opened at C$35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.70. The firm has a market cap of C$26.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.84.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.