Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.70. The firm has a market cap of C$26.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.84.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.08.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

