ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,758,000 after buying an additional 1,423,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $16,473,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $14,983,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,406. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.