ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.07. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 147,470 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides ImageWare Authenticate, a biometric multi-factor authentication solution for the enterprise; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing secure credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, a software development kit and a secure credential component of identity management and security solutions, which offers various ID functionality.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.