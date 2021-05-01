Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $470.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $392.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

