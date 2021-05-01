IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

IGM Financial stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

