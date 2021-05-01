IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $548.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

