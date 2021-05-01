IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%.

IDACORP stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $92.90. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

