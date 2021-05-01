Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,956,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,397 shares of company stock worth $2,393,833 over the last ninety days. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACEL opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.