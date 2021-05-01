Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 89.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter.

BBAX stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97.

