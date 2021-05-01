Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $312,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,508,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $306.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

