Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 831.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 206,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,536,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

