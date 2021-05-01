Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ICHR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. Ichor has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ichor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ichor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

