ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.37), with a volume of 142456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,096 ($14.32).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,050.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 958.59. The firm has a market cap of £745.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30.

In other news, insider Alastair Bruce purchased 6,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,122 ($14.66) per share, for a total transaction of £67,320 ($87,954.01).

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

