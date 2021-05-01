IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

