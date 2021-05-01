IBM Retirement Fund Sells 206 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

