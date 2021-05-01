IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,539,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 75,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.13.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $255.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.94. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $261.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

