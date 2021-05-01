IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avalara were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avalara by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVLR opened at $141.71 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $185.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -221.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.