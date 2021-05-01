IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $2,875,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $5,920,000. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of BWA opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

