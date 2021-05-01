HyperBurn Trading Up 2.8% This Week (HYPR)

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One HyperBurn coin can now be bought for $10.77 or 0.00018727 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperBurn has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. HyperBurn has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $63.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00064658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.00282657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.52 or 0.01115535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.93 or 0.00724994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.06 or 0.99939791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HyperBurn

HyperBurn’s total supply is 657,998 coins and its circulating supply is 525,510 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

