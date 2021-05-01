Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

HYLN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hyliion from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

HYLN stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 14.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Hyliion by 1,114.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

