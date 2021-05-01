Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on H. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.29.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$29.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86. The company has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$24.64 and a 12 month high of C$31.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2536 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

