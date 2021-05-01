Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $510.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

Humana stock opened at $445.24 on Thursday. Humana has a 52 week low of $364.77 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.74 and a 200-day moving average of $409.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

