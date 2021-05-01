Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.94.

HBM opened at C$9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.39.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.13%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

