HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 400 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 444.45 ($5.81).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 452.80 ($5.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.05. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 427.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 397.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.