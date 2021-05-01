HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $64,139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 9,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

