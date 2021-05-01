Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $40,871,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $20,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,710,000 after buying an additional 286,175 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,081,000 after buying an additional 243,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 135,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE:HLI opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.