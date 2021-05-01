Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 785,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

