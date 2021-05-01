Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 696,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 158,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. On average, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

