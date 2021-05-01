Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a market outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Home Point Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

HMPT stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million.

In related news, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $685,544.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

