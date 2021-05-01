Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.55. 3,365,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. Hologic has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.