Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 237.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hologic by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Hologic by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

