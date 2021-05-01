Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the March 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of HOLI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.56. 133,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $820.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $297,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

