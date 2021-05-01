HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 184.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

NYSE:HFC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 1,606,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

