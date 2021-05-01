Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $60.75 on Friday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.48). Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.