Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of HTH opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its position in Hilltop by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 468,426 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hilltop by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

