Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.