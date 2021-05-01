Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

HRC traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.22. 631,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,953. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

HRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.