Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the March 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.50. 235,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,881,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after buying an additional 1,983,244 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,468,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $10,156,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 625,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 350,095 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 543,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 69,695 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

