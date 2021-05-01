HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading 3% Higher

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO)’s stock price traded up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.23. 1,609,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,270,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.

Separately, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

