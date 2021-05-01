Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $4,459,150.92 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John F. Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,004,000 after buying an additional 352,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,512,000 after acquiring an additional 701,309 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

