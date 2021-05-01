Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock worth $9,701,702.

AMWL opened at $15.39 on Friday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

