Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 540 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Natera were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 148.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 8,039.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,716 shares of company stock worth $22,938,945. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.