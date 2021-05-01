Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.9% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.9% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of WBA opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

