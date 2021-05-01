Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMPS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.