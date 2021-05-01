Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $41,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 46,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 142.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after buying an additional 769,227 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

ATVI opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.85 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.