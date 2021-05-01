Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $99,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

TSN opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.