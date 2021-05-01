Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $37,000 Holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

