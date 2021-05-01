Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $310,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $82.55 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

